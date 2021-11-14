Another restaurant opens in downtown Beaverton as area begins to bounce back

It's the latest restaurant to open in a resurgence of dining and drinking establishments in central Beaverton.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Downtown Beaverton is seeing a resurgence of dining and drinking options after months of hardship during the pandemic.

The latest establishment to expand there is Loyal Legion, located on the corner of Southwest Watson and Southwest Farmington Roads.

In 1930, it was the home of the Bank of Beaverton, most recently it was an Arthur Murray dance studio.

The beer hall is the first satellite location of the Loyal Legion in Southeast Portland.

It will stick with what's made the original location popular.

"You won't see domestics here," said Loyal Legion's Adam Keefe. "It's all local craft beer. We focus on local whiskey even though we have a bunch of other liquors and a bunch of other whiskeys from around the world. Really important for us to showcase the locality of things here."

Loyal Legion is the latest addition to a Downtown area that's experiencing a revitalization.

Ex Novo Brewing was the first brewery to move into the area when it opened in 2019. Several other restaurants followed.

The city of Beaverton shut down a stretch of Southwest First Street east of Watson for outdoor seating. It's available for customers of any nearby restaurant. People taking advantage of what they're finding in downtown Beaverton are excited.