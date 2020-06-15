Salem man finalist to win $100,000 in annual Beachbody Challenge

Wade Jackson is one of four male finalists in this year's Beachbody Challenge after losing more than 120 pounds.

SALEM, Ore. — Wade Jackson is one of four male finalists in this year's Beachbody Challenge with a chance to win $100,000.

The Sprague High School graduate and Salem resident beat out tens of thousands of applicants after losing more than 120 pounds and 50 inches since January 2019.

Jackson remembers the day he decided to lose the weight. It was shortly after his 42nd birthday and he weighed more t han 300 pounds. He described it as "hitting rock bottom" and turned to his faith for support.

"That next morning I woke up and I just had this, I can't even describe it, I had just a fire inside of me. And I had made up my mind, I was going to do it," Jackson said.

And he did it without ever stepping foot in a gym. Jackson relied entirely on at-home workouts and healthier eating habits. But he said the support from his family is what will make this transformation long-term and not temporary.

"I just have this incredible energy level and a feeling of wanting to accomplish more. You know, it's frankly something I don't remember feeling in my life," Jackson said.

Jackson said he wasn't aware of the Beachbody contest when he set out to lose the weight but decided to apply after shedding 100 pounds in the first nine months.

You can vote for Wade Jackson and his beach body until 12 p.m. today. Online voting accounts for 40% of a finalist's score and a panel of judges determines the other 60%.