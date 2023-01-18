A second dead whale washes up at Fort Stevens State Park

It washed ashore approximately 100 yards north of the sperm whale that washed up over the weekend. According to Seaside Aquarium, this one is a gray whale calf.

WARRENTON, Ore. — A dead whale calf washed ashore at Fort Stevens State Park along the northern Oregon coast Wednesday, according to Seaside Aquarium. This is the second whale to wash up at the park within days.

The aquarium said that it was a 12-foot-long gray whale. It washed ashore near the wreck of the Peter Iredale, approximately 100 yards north of the sperm whale that washed up over the weekend, according to Allysa Casteel with Seaside Aquarium.

Similar to the sperm whale, this baby whale had been dead for a while prior to washing up ashore. There are no indications that the whale was struck by a ship or that it died from human interaction.

It is likely that this is a case of "failure to thrive," said Casteel, but a necropsy will be scheduled soon to determine the cause of death.

She said gray whales are currently migrating south to their birthing and breeding grounds near Baja California. Westerly winds and currents are the reason for these mammals coming ashore close to each other.

Gray whales make up nearly half of the whales that wash up on Oregon’s coast, said Jim Rice, program manager of the Marine Mammal Stranding Network.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

