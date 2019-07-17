A semi carrying pigs overturned on the I-65S ramp on Wednesday morning Some pigs escaped from the semi, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

According to MetroSafe, the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The ramp was closed until the crash was cleared. The ramp reopened to traffic as of Wednesday afternoon.

One-hundred-and-ten pigs were either killed in the crash or put down, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.