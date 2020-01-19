PORTLAND, Ore. — Parker, the sweet and lovely golden retriever who was well known as "Wonder," the mascot for KGW's Great Toy Drive, died Saturday night, according to his family.

Parker's family posted a message on Parker's social media pages and said they'll "miss him more than words can say."

"Dear friends, thank you for sharing in Parker’s beautiful life and loving our sweet boy. We feel blessed to have had 12-1/2 years with such a loving soul. He accomplished so many things in his time here with us, and we will miss him more than words can say," the statement read.

Parker was 12 years old. He touched thousands of hearts during his time on this earth, helping his family raise tens of thousands of dollars for cancer research.

"He's walked up and down the west coast," said Jenn McFarling, one of Parker's owners. "He's got a cancer vest and it has thousands of names of people and animals that have battled cancer."

Parker and his siblings, Gill and Reser, spent countless hours at local schools, libraries, hospitals, courts and even jails, offering their special gift of therapy.

Parker even got to meet animal advocate Betty White. He had his own website and popular pages on Facebook and Instagram, and performed in several local plays, including Annie. He also starred in commercials for companies, including Target.

But one of his greatest roles was as "Wonder," the mascot for KGW's Great Toy Drive.

"It's great to be a part of something that provides joy for a lot of underprivileged kids around the Portland area," said Dan McFarling, Jenn's father and another of Parker's owners.

