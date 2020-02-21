PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Humane Society honored heroic people and pets at the annual Diamond Collar Awards luncheon on Thursday.

Recipients were recognized for their compassion, tenacity, kindness and vision.

The winners include George Piter, a volunteer at Salem Hospital who trains cats to visit with and comfort patients.

Another honoree, Ilene the kitten, was born without eyes and thrown in the trash. She’s become an inspiration to her adoptive family.

Kevvie the dog was abandoned in the woods with gunshot wounds and has never forgotten the heroes who rescued her.

Joyce Briggs de la Fuente was also recognized for saving thousands of cats in the community.

"I am always so inspired by the OHS Diamond Collar Awards honorees," said Sharon Harmon, OHS president and CEO.

RELATED: ‘It's been a huge blessing:’ Blind abandoned kitten adopted by family of adopted children

RELATED: OHS rescues 18 dogs and cats from Pendleton flooding