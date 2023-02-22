Chair Jessica Vega Pederson calls for a detailed review of Multnomah Co. Animal Services

The review will take place in three phases throughout a five-month period.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson and the Multnomah County Animal Services Director Erin Grahek addressed animal neglect allegations in an online meeting Wednesday morning.

Two county audits from 2016 and 2018 found that the shelter has a history of falling below the national standards for basic care. It cited things like staff not keeping kennels clean, or even feeding or giving fresh water to animals, or exercising them regularly.

"There's a commitment by me,” said Vega Pederson. “And there's a commitment by the team in this new leadership at animal services that we are going to be making those changes."

The shelter is pinning many of these hurdles on the COVID-19 pandemic and its staffing shortage.

The current veterinary staff shortage is an industry-wide challenge and projected to increase in severity over the next decade. Certified veterinary technician job positions have the highest attrition rate of any medical professional, at 26%.

There are hundreds of vacancies for veterinarians and CVTs across the Portland region. Animal Services currently has 12 vacant staff positions, and filling these will continue to be a priority, along with addressing other infrastructure and operations issues.

But even with that, the shelter still believes they're giving animals the proper care they need despite these allegations.

"The animals are getting adequate medical care,” said Grahek. “We have Dr. Romney here three days a week and recently added two more veterinarians to take on shifts for relief veterinarians.”

The review will take place in three phases throughout a five-month period.

The first phase will look over previous reports and audits over the last six years and identify gaps and needs in the shelter.

The second phase will give the animal services division time to engage and get feedback from key stakeholders, staff, volunteers and the community about the changes they'd like to see.

"I want to acknowledge that they have been seeing things that have been concerning to them for years,” said Vega Pederson. “And so I understand if there is a lack of trust in terms of what they would like to see and the ability of Multnomah county services to deliver on that."

The final phase will provide a summary and report-out of the review’s findings and a work plan for implementing identified recommendations. At the conclusion of this phase, the Multnomah County Board of County Commissioners will receive a briefing on the results of the review and the next steps going forward.