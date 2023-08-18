100 shelter animals from Maui arrive in Portland to find new homes

The Oregon Humane Society is helping create more space at shelters on Maui after wildfires devastated the island.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of shelter animals from Maui are arriving in Portland on Friday. The Oregon Humane Society is helping create more space at shelters on the island after wildfires devastated the area, burning thousand of homes and businesses.

More than 110 people have died and many others are still missing, including thousands of animals.

The Maui Humane Society is expecting an influx of injured or displaced pets. Animals that were at the shelters prior to the wildfires are being transported to Portland. The Oregon Humane Society is welcoming 100 cats and kittens.

"These are shelter pets who were looking for homes before the wildfires and by clearing out the animals that are in shelters in Maui, it frees up their resources to be able to help lost sick and injured pets and reunite them with their owners," said Laura Klink, public information manager for the Oregon Humane Society.

The animals will be cared for at the organization's new Behavior and Rescue Shelter.. It's the first time the Humane Society will be using the center, which is meant for animals who need to heal physically and socially, for disaster-related intake.

On Thursday, a Southwest Airlines plane arrived in Maui carrying emergency supplies including t-shirts, blankets, flashlights, socks and hygiene kits. The next day, the plane loaded in more than 100 shelters pets from the Maui Humane Society to be flown to Portland International Airport. The mission was a partnership between the airline, Greater Good Charities and Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.