How to keep your dog safe during rising temperatures this summer

If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your dog.

Dallas is under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. Monday as temperatures continue to climb and heat indexes are getting even higher, and this summer weather has people worried about their pets.

Dallas Animal Services said it received seven calls about pets in hot cars from June 7-13. This is dangerous because temperatures rise in hot cars much faster than they do outside.

According to a graphic from DAS, if it's 70 degrees outside, that means it becomes 89 degrees in the car after 10 minutes, and 104 degrees in the car after 30 minutes. Even leaving your dog in the car for more than five minutes when it's hotter than 85 degrees outside could be extremely dangerous to your pet's health.

What's more, it's illegal in Dallas to leave a pet unattended in a car for more than five minutes when conditions could endanger their health. If you see a pet alone in a hot car, you should call 911.

Here are more tips from DAS on how to make sure your pet stays cool for the summer.

Stick to the grass! Avoid walking your dog on pavement or concrete during the heat of the day so your pup avoids burned paws. Do the hand check: Place your palm flat on the surface of the ground for three seconds. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your dog. Take walks in the morning or evening to make sure it's cool enough.

Remember to stay hydrated — for both you and your dog. Bring clean, fresh water for your pets if you're going on long walks or hikes. And go slow; it's easy for your pet to get overheated if they're over-exerting. Stay in the shade and make sure to keep your pets indoors whenever possible.

Did you know pets can get sunburned just like people? If your dog has a light-colored nose or has white fur, it can get sunburned. You can use dog-safe sunscreen to apply to those sensitive areas.

Certain breeds are more susceptible to heat than others, like huskies (because of all that fur) or pugs and bulldogs (because of their short noses). These types of dogs can't cool themselves like other dogs can and their owners should be aware of that.

Make sure you know the signs of heatstroke in pets. These can include:

Excessive panting

Excessive drooling

Difficulty breathing

Vomiting

Diarrhea, with or without blood

Weakness

Incoordination or stumbling

Sudden collapse

Seizures