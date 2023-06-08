'It’s unprecedented': 25 endangered sunflower sea stars found in a body of water in Newport

The Oregon Coast Aquarium staff documented one adult and 24 juvenile sunflower stars — the largest measuring just six inches across.

NEWPORT, Ore. — Rare and "critically endangered" sunflower sea stars were discovered in Yaquina Bay in Newport. A total of 25, according to the Oregon Coast Aquarium.

This is the most documented in one place since populations were destroyed by Sea Star Wasting Syndrome.

The sea stars were once common sights in the tide pools along Oregon’s coast. These days, the creatures are nearly extinct.

Around 2013, the mysterious illness SSWS tore through the sea star population all along the West Coast leaving the animals on the brink of extinction.

The OCAq staff were in the bay searching for fish and invertebrates. During the excursion they came across one adult and 24 juvenile sunflower stars — the largest measuring just six inches across.

Full grown sea stars can reach up to four feet across and have as many as 26 arms, according to the aquriam.

“We have to document this,” said Aquarist Tiffany Rudek, as she began measuring the stars.

The creatures are native to the coastal waters of the Northeast Pacific Ocean and are crucial in keeping urchin populations in check.

In a 2022 interview with KGW, Steve Rumrill, shellfish program lead with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said as many as 6 million individual sea stars may have perished within just a couple years.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) estimates 90% of the sunflower star population fell to the disease.

After the creatures are photographed and measured, they are each slowly returned to the seafloor. OCAq said the juvenile sunflower stars may be "a precursor of the species recovery, though only time will tell".

“To come across not one, but twenty five sunflower stars?” said Rudek. “It’s incredible. It’s unprecedented. I am so excited about what this could mean for the species.