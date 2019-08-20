ESTACADA, Ore. — The Oregon Humane Society is offering a $500 reward for information leading the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the shooting of a stray dog near an Estacada campground.

The dog, a poodle-terrier mix, is between 3 and 5 years old. She was found on August 11 near a hill off of Highway 224, close to the Promontory Park Campground in Estacada.

The dog was shot in the face and suffered a broken jaw and fractured teeth. OHS said a chest wound on the dog is consistent with a bullet exiting her body. She has other wounds on her face and neck.

RELATED: Alert policeman finds French bulldog stolen from SE Portland yard

The bloody and wounded dog approached a family that had stopped to watch a meteor shower. The family took the dog to a local veterinary clinic.



Veterinarians named the dog Bear. She didn't have a microchip or identification tags.

"It’s hard to imagine the kind of pain that Bear has endured," said OHS Vice President of Humane Investigations and Law Enforcement Leon Colas. "We are hopeful that someone knows something about who did this."

Bear continues to received treatment and care at the the OHS Medical Center and isn't available for adoption, OHS said.

RELATED: Dog rescued from house fire in Hillsboro

In Oregon, first-degree animal abuse is punishable by fines of up to $6,250 and one year in jail.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 503-802-6707 or submit information online.

RELATED VIDEO: OHS offers $500 reward for information on abused dog