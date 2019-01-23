Blue robots the size of a small cooler will be delivering Amazon packages to residents of Snohomish County.

On Wednesday, the company announced six "Amazon Scout" devices will be rolling along sidewalks to deliver packages.

"We are happy to welcome Amazon Scout to our growing suite of innovative delivery solutions for customers and look forward to taking the learnings from this first neighborhood so Amazon Scout can, over time, provide even more sustainability and convenience to customer deliveries," an Amazon blog post reads.

The devices will be operating Monday through Friday during daylight hours. They will autonomously follow their delivery route, but will be accompanied by an Amazon employee.

The Scout was developed in Seattle. According to the company, it was designed to navigate around pets, pedestrians, and anything else in its path.