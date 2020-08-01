PORTLAND, Ore. — Each week, KGW provides a list of events you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.

Here are our picks for this weekend.

Skiing, snowboarding

Mount Hood (photo: Don Emmert, Getty Images)

The snowpack throughout Oregon is well below average but that could begin to change this weekend. At least a foot, and potentially up to three feet of snow, could fall on Mount Hood. If you still haven’t hit the slopes this winter, this may be the weekend to do it.

Portland Boat Show

The Portland Expo Center will be filled with boats for the 60th annual Portland Boat Show. More than 40 of the area’s dealers and over 100 brands will be featured. You can check out all kinds of boats from pontoon to yachts and pleasure boats of all kinds. Tickets are $10 but do not include parking fees.

What: Portland Boat Show

Portland Boat Show When: Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Portland Expo Center

Portland's Folk Festival

The iconic Crystal Ballroom will be home to a two-day celebration of folk and Americana music this weekend. A total of 19 acts are expected to perform. A two-day pass is $40 plus fees. A one-day ticket is $25 plus fees. Click here for more ticket information

Blazers vs. Bucks

The Blazers play their first home game of 2020 this weekend. It’s against the Milwaukee Bucks, who have the best record in the NBA and MVP frontrunner Giannis Antetokounmpo. While the season hasn’t gone as hoped at the beginning of the year, the Blazers are still in the hunt for a playoff spot. Resale tickets are available for as low as $50.

What: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Saturday, 7 p.m. Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center St.

Brian Regan

Veteran stand-up comedian Brian Regan is bringing his show back to Portland this weekend. You can check him out Friday night at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. Tickets begin at $39.50 plus fees.

Clark County Wedding Expo

Just got engaged and need to start the wedding planning process? You can check out the Clark County Wedding Expo. More than 40 vendors are expected to be on hand. Exclusive discounts and special offers will be available at the event. Tickets can be purchased online for $9.

Portland Metro Reptile Expo

The event is billed as the Northwest's largest reptile expo and the only captive bred reptile show in the Northwest. Breeders will be on hand to give advice on how to raise your reptile. There will also be reptile rescues who are looking for a new home.

What: Portland Metro Reptile Expo

Portland Metro Reptile Expo When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Columbia conference center at Airport Holiday Inn, 8521 NE Columbia Blvd.

Winter Poetry Festival

This is a can’t miss event for poets and poetry lovers. There will be performances, interactive stations, screenings, a poets’ market and workshops. The festival is free to attend.

What: Winter Poetry Festival

Winter Poetry Festival When: Saturday and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. Where: Pacific Northwest College of Art, 511 NW Broadway.

