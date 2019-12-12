PORTLAND, Ore. — Each week, KGW provides a list of events you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.

Here are our picks for this weekend:

Christmas at The Grotto

The Festival of Lights at The Grotto in Portland is billed as the largest Christmas choral festival in the world. There are five indoor concerts each night featuring choirs from local schools and churches. Visitors can also walk about a quarter-mile path of lights, enjoy outdoor caroling, puppet shows and a live petting zoo. Tickets are $12.50 for adults and $6.50 for children 12 and younger. The event runs through Dec. 30

Christmas in the Garden

You can take a stroll through an 8-acre forest of Christmas lights at The Oregon Garden in Silverton. There are plenty of other activities, including ice skating or snowless tubing. There’s also live music from choirs and a market with local vendors. Admission is $8. The festivities run through Jan. 5.

Holiday craft market

There will be goods available from more than 250 vendors at the Oregon Convention Center this weekend for the Crafty Wonderland Holiday Art & Craft Market. In addition to the handmade crafts, there will also be DIY activities. Admission is free.

Oregon Symphony Gospel Christmas

Enjoy the sounds of the holiday season as only the Oregon Symphony can make them. The 21st Gospel Christmas performance is this weekend and features the region’s best gospel singers alongside the Oregon Symphony. Tickets start at $35

Spirit of Christmas in Vernonia

Enjoy an all-day community-wide celebration of Christmas at The Spirit of Christmas in Vernonia. It starts in the morning with breakfast with Santa and an ugly sweater 5K run. That will be followed by a chili cook-off and a showing of How the Grinch Stole Christmas. It will be capped out of at night with a parade and a Christmas tree lighting.

Ornament hunting

If you’re looking for an excuse to get outside, you can go hunting for Christmas ornaments. About 200 ornaments were hidden in the Willamette National Forest and people are encouraged to find locally crafted hand-blown decorations. If you find one, not only can you keep it for your tree, you can enter to win a Willamette Valley grand prize package.

Clam digging

Shell-abrate the holiday season by grabbing your gear, getting outside, and using your mussels to dig up some clams. The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife approved another round of razor clam digs on the Washington coast after toxins showed the clams are safe to eat.

Trevor Noah

The host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show is making a stop in Portland this weekend. You can watch Noah perform his latest stand-up material at the Moda Center. Tickets start at $36.50 plus fees.

