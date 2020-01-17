PORTLAND, Ore. — Each week, KGW provides a list of events you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.

Here are our picks for this weekend.

Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend of Service

Martin Luther King Jr.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Hands on Greater Portland has dozens of volunteer opportunities throughout the weekend. You can check out the full list here

What: Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend of Service

Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend of Service When: Friday-Monday

Friday-Monday Where: Portland metro area

Click here for more information

Rose City Classic

Rose City Classic

Rose City Classic

Do you love dogs? Then you’ll want to be at the Portland Expo Center this weekend for the Rose City Classic. There will be dozens of breeds competing in shows all day from Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are $10 per person and $20 per family.

Click here for more information

Antique & Collectible Show

America's Largest Antique Collectible Shows

America's Largest Antique Collectible Shows

Treasure hunters will converge at the Clark County Event Center this weekend for America’s Largest Antique & Collectible Show. More than 250 booths, with many vendors from Washington, will fill the event center with thousands of vintage items. Admission is $6 and good for both days.

Click here for more information

Professional Bull Riders

The bull riders of Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will be at the Moda Center on Saturday. It’s the sixth consecutive year of the event. “The Portland Classic will feature the top young-gun bull riders facing off against the rankest bucking bulls in the business, all vying for precious world points on the line.” Tickets begin at $15 plus fees.

Click here for more information

ilani Brewfest

ilani is hosting its first-ever brewfest this weekend. There will be hundreds of beers, ciders and spirits available. There will also be events throughout the weekend to add to your thirst-quenching experience. Tickets are $59.

Click here for more information

Ghostbusters in Concert

The Oregon Symphony is throwing it back to the 80s this weekend. The symphony will be performing the score from the iconic Ghostbusters movie. The film will be projected on a giant screen as the music is performed. Tickets begin at $35.

Click here for more information

Improv

Portland’s premier teen improve troupe is back for its 13th season! If you love improv, you’re sure to have a night of laughs. Each show is based on audience suggestions. The show is recommended for people ages 7 and up. Tickets are $12 in advance online.

What: Impulse Improve

Impulse Improve When: Friday-Sunday. Show continues next two weekends

Friday-Sunday. Show continues next two weekends Where: Oregon Children’s Theatre, 1939 NE Sandy Blvd.

Click here for more information

Veganuary

A nonprofit in England launched Veganuary six years ago and the movement has continued to grow around the globe. The pledge is to go vegan for the month of January. Some 10 Portland restaurants are part of Veganuary, including Sizzle Pie, Cantina Xica, Corina’s Bakery, Nectar Café and Carioca Bowl. Complete list here.

What: Veganuary

Veganuary When: January

January Where: Various locations

Click here for more information