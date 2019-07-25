Each week, KGW provides a list of events and food options you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.

Here are our picks for this weekend:

Washington County Fair

The Washington County Fair Complex will be filled with carnival rides, farm animals, food booths and live entertainment all weekend. The fair is free to attend. Parking ranges from $10-$15 depending on the size of your vehicle. You can also take the MAX or a TriMet bus to the fair.

Thursday, July 25, to Sunday, July 28. 10 AM to midnight. No entry or re-entry after 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 25, to Sunday, July 28. 10 AM to midnight. No entry or re-entry after 10 p.m. Where: Washington County Fair Complex in Hillsboro

Oregon Brewers Festival

The 32nd annual Oregon Brewers Festival is at Tom McCall Waterfront Park this weekend. For the first time in the festival’s history, only Oregon craft beers and ciders will be featured. There will be about 100 drinks available to try. No tickets are required to attend but in order to taste, you must buy a $10 mug. Tasting tokens cost $1 apiece.

What: Oregon Brewers Festival

Wednesday, July 24, to Saturday, July 27. Noon to 9 p.m. daily.

Wednesday, July 24, to Saturday, July 27. Noon to 9 p.m. daily. Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Rip City 3 on 3

Basketball returns to the Rose Quarter this weekend for the 6th annual Rip City 3 on 3 tournament. The deadline to sign a team up has passed, but you can still show up to be part of the atmosphere and watch games all day on several courts. There will also be a 3-point shooting contest, a slam dunk contest and a youth skills challenge. You never know, your favorite Trail Blazer may even show up.

Street fairs

Division Clinton Street Fair & Parade

There will be a couple of street fairs this weekend that will offer family fun.

The Division Clinton Street Fair & Parade is on Saturday. The street fair goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be on Southeast Clinton Street, between 25th and 28th avenues, and Southeast 26th Avenue between Clinton and Division streets. The parade, which is scheduled from 10:45 a.m. to noon, will go from Southeast 41st Avenue and Division Street to Southeast 26th Avenue and Clinton Street.

Montavilla Street Fair

The Montavilla Street Fair goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The fair will be on Southeast Stark Street from Southeast 76th to 82nd avenues. There will be more than 120 vendor booths and live music on two stages.

Gado Gado

The former pop-up restaurant is now serving Indo-Chinese cuisine in Northeast Portland. That includes local favorites like the blood-sausage corn dogs, house-made bread, boozy cocktails and even a whole duck that is roasted in banana leaf. Gado Gado also serves brunch that features Indonesian rice porridge, bubur ayam topped with either fried chicken, pork floss or quail egg. They also offer vegetarian options such as veggie congee, which comes with fresh corn, blistered tomato, chickpea crisp and a Chinese doughnut. Visit Gado Gado at 1801 NE Cesar E. Chavez Blvd.

Stacked Sandwich Shop

Stacked Sandwich Shop has had the delicious reputation of updating classic sandwiches like roast beef, turkey clubs and grilled cheese while also taking it up a notch. Their menu is made up of 10 classic meat sandwiches, but they also offer vegan options, salads and seasonal offerings. Visit them at 1643 SE 3rd Ave.

The Star

Eat slices of Chicago-style deep dish pizza in the Pearl District at The Star. The Star focuses on using the best local and organic ingredients in all their dishes. Aside from pizza, they also offers salads and sandwiches along with a large array of Oregon wines, beers and cocktails. Visit them at 1309 NW Hoyt St.

Canard

Take care of your burger craving with a Steam Burger from Canard. Food and Wine Magazine, says it is one of the 'Best Bites' of 2019. Another local favorite is their Duck Stack, which is made of pancakes, duck gravy, tabasco onions and a duck egg. Canard serves breakfast, brunch and lunch. Visit them at 734 E Burnside St.

