Bridge Pedal

The 24th annual Providence Bridge Pedal is on Sunday. Riders get to go across many of Portland’s bridges, including the upper decks of the Fremont and Marquam bridges. There are several different routes varying in distance. There is also a five-mile walk through the Pearl District, then on Interstate 405 to the Fremont Bridge. There is still time to register.

Vegan Beer & Food Festival

The second annual VegOut! Portland Vegan Beer & Food Festival is this weekend at Holladay Park. The event celebrates vegan lifestyle and educates people who want to discover more about being vegan. Food and beverage vendors will be on hand. The festival focuses on local businesses and locally sourced ingredients. Ticket prices start at $15.

Pan African Festival

The Pan African Festival will be at Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday. The festival celebrates Pan Africans (Africans, Caribbean and African Americans) in Oregon. There will be live entertainment, cultural foods, a fashion show, and arts and crafts. The festival also promotes health equity, economic development, employment opportunities and community awareness. It is free to attend.

Street fairs

Alberta Street Fair

A couple neighborhood street fairs are this weekend.

The 22nd annual Alberta Street Fair will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The beer garden will stay open until 9:30 p.m. The fair takes place on Northeast Alberta Street between 10th and 30th avenues. There will be three stages for entertainment, a kids corner and about 300 vendors on hand. Click here for more information

The Lents Fair, at Southeast Harold Street and 92nd Avenue, goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The fair features Portland’s only chicken beauty contest, along with other family-friendly activities. Click here for more information

Pullman Wine Bar & Merchant

Portland restauranteur David Machado just opened Pullman Wine Bar & Merchant at the Hotel Eastlund. At Pullman Wine Bar & Merchant customers can taste two-ounce, four-ounce and six-ounce samples of most of the wine bottles in the shop. That includes high-end bottles typically not seen in by-the-glass lists. Most wines are also available by the glass, bottle and case. Their food offerings include salmon rillettes with baguette, Charcuterie that includes pork-pistachio terrine and potted chicken liver mousse, and vegan-friendly options like stuffed mushrooms with blue cheese. Visit them at 401 NE Holladay St.

Watch: Take a tour of the Lloyd District's newest wine bar

Nick’s Famous Coney Island

For this year’s Portland Mercury Burger Week, Nick’s Famous Coney Island is serving up the “Fly’n Hawaiian.” The Fly'n Hawaiian is a burger with a ground beef patty and pineapple slaw made from pineapple, red onion, cilantro and jalapeños dressed in a brown sugar and chipotle glaze. Nick’s Famous Coney Island also serves hot dogs, sandwiches and more. Visit them at 3746 SE Hawthorne Blvd.

The Hilt

The Hilt is putting their hat into the ring with this year’s Portland Mercury Burger Week concoction known as the Grexican. The burger combines the flavors of Greece and Mexico. It is made with a Mediterranean-seasoned beef patty, watercress lettuce, queso Chihuahua and cilantro-lime tzatziki on a brioche bun. Aside from the Grexican, The Hilt offers salads, pizza, gyros and a wide selection of cocktails. Visit them at 1934 NE Alberta St.

The Verne

The Verne is celebrating Portland Mercury's Burger Week with their Ancho Burger. It consists of ancho-spiced local organic beef with avocado crema, house-smoked cheddar, jalapeno jelly, crispy onions and mizuna greens. Visit them at 2622 SE Belmont.

