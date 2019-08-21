PORTLAND, Ore. — Each week, KGW provides a list of events you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.

Here are our picks for this weekend:

Oregon State Fair

The Oregon State Fair kicks off this weekend and continues through Labor Day weekend. Musical acts this weekend include country singer Dustin Lynch (Friday) and rock band 3 Doors Down (Saturday). Admission ranges from $1 to $8, depending on age. Discounted presale tickets are available through Aug. 22.

Click here for more information

Hood to Coast

While team registration sold out on the first day (again), you can still be involved by rooting on friends or enjoying the festivities at the start of the race at Timberline Lodge early Friday morning, or at the end of the race in Seaside Saturday afternoon.

What: Hood to Coast

Hood to Coast When: Friday, Aug. 23, to Saturday, Aug. 24.

Friday, Aug. 23, to Saturday, Aug. 24. Where: Mount Hood (Friday) to Seaside (Saturday)

Click here for more information

Dahlia Festival

Swan Island Dahlias hosts its annual Dahlia Festival near Canby Saturday, Aug. 24, through Monday, Aug. 26, and again next Saturday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 2 (Labor Day Weekend). You can take a stroll through the family-owned and operated farm's almost 40 acres of dahlia fields.

What: Dahlia Festival

Dahlia Festival When: Saturday, Aug. 24, to Monday, Aug. 26, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 2, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24, to Monday, Aug. 26, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 2, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Swan Island Dahlias

Click here for more information

Boring Beer Fest

Boring Beer Fest

Boring Beer Fest

Despite its name (obviously named for the town), there’s a lot to do at the Boring Beer Fest. In addition to trying area beer, wine and cider, there’s ax throwing, ping pong, live music and more activities to enjoy. You can even bring the whole family on Sunday for Family Day.

Click here for more information

Fairy Festival

If you’re looking to get away and experience something new this weekend, check out Faerieworlds. The event, billed as the “largest mythic, fantasy and faerie-themed festival in the US,” is in its 18th year. The three-day festival features live music, arts and crafts and other fantasy fun.

What: Faerieworlds

Faerieworlds When: Friday, Aug. 23, to Sunday, Aug. 25.

Friday, Aug. 23, to Sunday, Aug. 25. Where: Horning’s Hideout in North Plains

Click here for more information

Bill Walton Bike Ride

Former Portland Trail Blazer Bill Walton points a his teammates during a ceremony at halftime of an NBA basketball game between the Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The ceremony celebrated the 1977 team's NBA championship.

Steve Dykes

The Blazers are teaming up with the Sunday Parkways for Bike with Bill Walton. The event begins at 2 p.m. Sunday on the Veterans Memorial Coliseum Commons. The bike ride will end at Terry Schrunk Plaza, the same place the team's championship parade concluded on June 6, 1977. After a special announcement at 3:30 p.m., there will be live music from Garcia Birthday Band, a Grateful Dead cover band.

Click here for more information

Hawthorne Street Fair

Hawthorne Street Fair

Hawthorne Street Fair

The Hawthorne district is having its annual street fair this weekend. There will be an eclectic mix of vendors, more than 200 in total. There will also be live music, an activities area for kids and a beer garden for parents.

Click here for more information

Brazilian Festival

Brazilian Festival

Brazilian Festival

You can celebrate Brazilian culture at the 4th annual Brazilian Festival in Portland. There will be food, vendors, live music, art and dancing. The event is free and family friendly.

What: Brazilian Festival

Brazilian Festival When: Saturday, Aug. 24, from noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24, from noon to 6 p.m. Where: Portland Mercado, 7230 SE Foster Rd.

Click here for more information