Each week, KGW provides a list of events and food options you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.

Here are our picks for this weekend:

Pickathon

It’s Pickathon weekend! The four-day festival will feature dozens of musical acts spanning a variety of genres, including indie, folk and bluegrass. Many attendees camp for the weekend. Weekend passes, good for Friday through Sunday, are $325 for adults. The passes also include tent camping in the woods at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley. Anyone who purchases a weekend ticket is eligible to purchase an Early Thursday Entry ticket. Single-day tickets begin at $130 and do not include camping or parking costs. The festival also known for its focus on sustainability.

Clark County Fair

The Clark County Fair kicks off this weekend in Ridgefield. You’ll get to experience everything you come to expect from the fair: Rides, food vendors, animals and live entertainment. This weekend’s concert acts are Carly Pearce with Matt Stell, KC and the Sunshine Band and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Click here for entertainment schedule. Fair admission is $11.25 for adults, $8.25 for children ages 7-12, and free for kids ages 6 and younger.

Soulful Giving Blanket Concert

You can enjoy live music and help fight cancer at the Soulful Giving Blanket Concert. The day-long show, put on by the nonprofit Soulful Giving Foundation, supports Randall Children’s Hospital and Portland Providence Cancer Center. In addition to the music, there will be arts and crafts, games and a silent auction. Tickets are $50.

Crawfish Festival

Bring your appetite when you head to Tualatin this weekend for the crawfish festival. In addition to eating delicious crawfish, there will be carnival games, a vendor village, live music and races. Admission is $5 per day or $7 for the weekend. Children 12 and under get in for free.

Aviv

Aviv is a restaurant that takes a delicious vegan twist on traditional Israeli cooking, like falafel bowls and shawarma. Expect to find dishes like deep-fried mushroom “calamari,” jackfruit brisket, salads, truffle mac & cheese and more. Visit them at 1125 SE Division Street.

Ichiza Kitchen

Ichiza Kitchen is a vegan pan-Asian cuisine restaurant located in the Goose Hollow neighborhood. Ichiza Kitchen offers an intimate setting that focuses on "good for you and the planet" vegan food like Lan Zhou beef noodles, shrimp-topped tea leaf salad and chicken adobo marinated in coconut vinegar black soy sauce. Visit them at 1628 Southwest Jefferson Street.

Tapalaya

Tapalaya serves innovative Viet-Cajun/Creole cuisine made from scratch in a tapas-style, which is perfect for sharing or pairing. Tapalaya uses antibiotic-free meats, cage-free eggs sourced from local farms and farmer markets whenever possible. Visit them at 28 Northeast 28th Avenue.

Pinolo Gelato

Pinolo Gelato serves authentic Italian gelato using only the finest ingredients available. Make sure to try a little of everything. Visit them at 3707 Southeast Division Street.

