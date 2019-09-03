PORTLAND, Ore. — Each week, KGW provides a list of four events you may want to attend in the Portland area over the weekend, and a list of four restaurants you may want to try. Here are our picks for this weekend.

Oregon Distillers Guild 9th Annual TOAST

There will be more than 120 spirits from across the Northwest available for tasting at the 9th annual TOAST event. Food from 5 Portland chefs will also be provided. Tickets are available online beginning at $48, which includes tastings, bites and a commemorative glass. Designated driver tickets, which include non-alcoholic drinks and bites, are available for $16.

Click here for tickets, more information

Portland International Film Festival

The biggest film event in Oregon is back beginning this weekend. The 42nd Portland International Film Festival will premiere more than 140 international shorts and feature films to Portland audiences. Tickets range from $9 to $14. Bundles and festival passes are available as well.

What: Portland International Film Festival

When: March 7 – March 21

Where: Locations vary based on film

Click here for more information including list of films

NBA: Suns at Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers, from left, guard Evan Turner, guard Damian Lillard, center Jusuf Nurkic and guard CJ McCollum high five at the end of an NBA basketball game.

Craig Mitchelldyer

The Trail Blazers only have eight more home games left in the regular season. Saturday will be Portland’s last home game before they head out on a week-long road trip. The Blazers take on the Phoenix Suns Saturday night in a must-win game for Portland as the playoffs approach. Tickets begin at $40 before fees.

What: Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers

When: Saturday, March 9, at 7 p.m.

Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct. St.

Click here for tickets

LISTEN: 3-on-3 Blazers: Portland Trail Blazers ready for final playoff push

Portland Metro RV Show

The Portland Expo Center will be lined with RVs this weekend for the 61st annual Portland Metro RV Show. The show is billed as the premier RV show in the Northwest. More than 500 vehicles will be on display and dozens of exhibitors will be on hand. Tickets are as low as $4.50 per person using a 2-for-1 ticket coupon. Parking is $10.

What: Portland Metro RV Show

When: Friday, March 8, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Portland Expo Center, 2060 N Marine Dr.

Click here for more information

It's Portland Dining Month, which means more than 100 restaurants in Portland are offering three-course meals at a more affordable price: $33. Here are four restaurants you may want to try:

Departure

Departure Restaurant, located on 525 S.W. St. atop the Nines Hotel, offers a modern take on Asian cuisine. Chef de Cuisine Gregory Gourdet creates dishes using local ingredients along with flavors from Asia. Departure also features exotic cocktails, a global wine list and the largest sake list in the entire city.

Explore the menu here

Delores

The Polish inspired restaurant brought to you by Top Chef alum BJ Smith will feature one of their restaurant staples, the potato cheese pierogies with caramelized onion, bacon and sour cream. They also offer other delicious treats. You can find them at 1401 SE Morrison St.

Explore the menu here

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

Fogo de Chao is an authentic Brazilian Churrascaria (steakhouse) at 930 SW 6th Ave. The restaurant offers mouthwatering cuts of grilled meat served tableside by trained gaucho chefs. Diners can also enjoy a glass of wine from their award-winning list or a traditional Brazilian cocktail.

Explore the menu here

Besaw's

The iconic Besaw’s has been in Portland since 1903 and embraces its role as a comforting touchstone of the Portland dining scene. Besaw’s is located on 1545 NW 21st Ave and offers comfort food like meatloaf and chicken and waffles.

Explore the menu here