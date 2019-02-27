PORTLAND, Ore. — Each week, KGW provides a list of four events you may want to attend in the Portland area over the weekend, and a list of four restaurants you may want to try. Here are our picks this week.

Mardi Gras Ball in Portland

It’s Mardi Gras season and you can experience the annual tradition in Portland. The goal of the event, created by Mysti Krewe of Nimbus, is to bring Louisiana Mardi Gras culture to the Pacific Northwest. This year’s them is Tableaux on Pirates Alley. Tickets are $30 if purchased online, $35 at the door.

Bricks Cascade LEGO Convention

It’s the annual convention for adult fans of LEGO to share their common love. There will be creations by hundreds of builders from the Pacific Northwest and around the world on display. Vendors will also be selling a variety of LEGO sets. Tickets will be $11. A family four-pack will be $40.

What: Bricks Cascade LEGO Convention

When: March 2-3

Where: Oregon Convention Center

Spring Antique & Collectible Show

The event is billed as “America’s largest antique and collectible show” with hundreds of vendors expected to be on hand. Accredited appraisers will also be at the event. Tickets are $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 12-17 and free for children under 12.

What: Spring Antique & Collectible Show

When: March 2-3

Where: Portland Expo Center

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series

The Moda Center will be filled with dirt and monster trucks this weekend for the Monster Jam Triple Threat Series’ stop in Portland. Athletes will go head-to-head in seven different competitions, driving three different vehicles: Monster Jam trucks, Monster Jam speedsters and Monster Jam ATVs. There will be three different sessions fans can attend this weekend. Tickets start at $20.

What: Monster Jam Triple Threat Series

When: March 2-3

Where: Moda Center

Tamale Boy

Tamale Boy was started in Portland in 2008 as a catering company, by owner Jaime Soltero, Jr. It has evolved into two brick-and-mortar locations: One on Northeast Dekum and one on Russell. Tamale Boy features classics such as tacos, burritos and tamales along with a seasonal menu designed to highlight various regions in Mexico. Soltero aims to educate the Pacific Northwest on how diverse Mexican food really is.

Screen Door

When it comes to the brunch rush in Portland, Screen Door is a place you must plan for. Located at 2337 E. Burnside, Screen Door offers traditional southern cooking with Northwest food values. From chicken and waffles to biscuits and gravy, they offer something for everyone.

Keep in mind this is a popular brunch spot and it's best to arrive early, and bring plenty of patience. Screen Door does take reservations for weekend brunch that begins at 9. When checking in, the party must be complete, and if you're running late they'll only hold a reservation for 15 minutes. Only street parking is available.

Marukin Ramen

Marukin Ramen specializes in handmade noodles and locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant has two brick-and-mortar locations, with one on Southeast Ankeny and the other at Pine Street Market. Marukin Ramen offers various broths and side dishes. Visit their Facebook or Twitter for updates.

Pambiche

Pambiche has been serving up traditional Cuban dishes from the Maribona family for over 17 years. Pambiche is located at 2811 NE Glisan Street and prides itself with bringing abuelita’s (grandma’s) home cooking and genuine Cuban hospitality to the Pacific Northwest. Make sure to try their Ropa Vieja y Croquettas while you’re there!

