PORTLAND, Ore. — Looking for something to do in Portland this weekend? Here are four events you may want to check out, and four restaurants you may want to try.

Wizard World Comic Con

Wizard World Comic Con is making its return to the Rose City.

Along with the normal fanfare that comes with cons (artist alleys and cosplayers galore) some of your favorite stars will be there.

Jason Momoa from "Game of Thrones" and "Aquaman" will be there, as well as Tyler Hoechlin and Melissa Benoist from "Supergirl."

You can also relive your angsty teenage years by attending and panel or photo op with some of your favorite "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" stars.

Portland Home and Garden Show

Hundreds of local companies will fill the Portland Expo Center this weekend for the 72nd Portland Spring Home & Garden Show.

The event began Thursday and continues through Sunday. Tickets are $10. Admission is free for children 12 years and younger.

PDX Jazz Festival

Freddy Cole performs onstage during the Thelonious Monk Institute International Jazz Vocals Competition 2015 at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz)

It’s the 16th year of the annual PDX Jazz Festival, which celebrates Black History Month. This weekend’s lineup includes a performance by Freddy Cole, who will lovingly remember his brother Nat King Cole to celebrate what would have been Nat’s 100th birthday. The festival runs through March 3.

Worst Day of the Year Ride

After being postponed from two weeks ago, the annual winter Portland tradition is finally happening on Sunday.

Thousands of bicyclists, some in costume, are expected to take on the Worst Day of the Year Ride via one of three routes, each with a different degree of difficulty.

Mac'd

After winning second place at the 2018 Portland Macaroni and Cheese festival, Mac’d the build-your-own macaroni and cheese chain has finally arrived in the Rose City. Located on 5145 SE McLoughlin Boulevard, Mac’d go-stand serves up macaroni cheese-y goodness with just about anything your heart desires, including Ramen Mac and braised pork belly. For those who want to keep it simple, the stand also offers a standard menu.

Keep in mind that this location is a pickup-only location with very limited outdoor seating and is available for delivery.

Char' Latin Grill

The restaurant formerly known as Polli-Tico food cart has opened up on Southeast Belmont Street serving up tacos, burritos, sandwiches and bowls along with fried yucca and plantains.

Unlike the cart, the Char' Latin Grill restaurant is currently not serving pollo a la brasa (rotisserie chicken) until they are able to obtain the permits needed to get the charcoal rotisserie going and hope to have it available in the summer.

Smokin Fire Fish

Go on a food journey of the Hawaiian Islands with Smokin Fire Fish at 3258 Northeast Broadway.

The restaurant serves everything from ahi poke to galbi ribs, katsu curry, Korean fried chicken and Puerto Rican pastele slaw. Whatever you choose, you are guaranteed to find something to make your mouth water.

Fried Egg I'm in Love

Feeling a bit over easy about your regular breakfast sandwich? Scramble those feelings away and head over to Fried Egg I’m In Love at their brick-and-mortar location on Hawthorne or at their cart in downtown Portland at Pioneer Square.

While at the food cart you can enjoy one of the many deliciously punny sandwiches. At the full-service restaurant, they also offer both hot and cold Stumptown coffee, mimosas, hard ciders and local beers.

