PORTLAND, Ore. — Each week, KGW provides a list of events you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.
Here are our picks for this weekend:
Christmas at Pittock Mansion
As it is every year, Pittock Mansion is decorated to celebrate the holiday season. This year’s theme is the Wonderful World of Books. “Experience the literary visions of local decorators as they transform the Mansion’s rooms into magical storybook settings,” organizers say. Tickets range from $9-$13. The mansion is also hosting a book drive through Sunday in collaboration with Community Actions.
- What: Christmas at Pittock Mansion
- When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 5.
- Where: Pittock Mansion
Christmas Tree Lightings
Portland had its tree lighting last week (video above), but many cities will be having their tree lighting weekend. Here’s a look at where you can enjoy the holiday festivities:
- Beaverton (Friday)
- Hood River (Friday)
- Tualatin (Friday)
- Milwaukie (Saturday)
- Oregon City (Saturday)
Christmas Ships Parade
The Christmas ships will once again the light the Columbia and Willamette rivers for two weeks leading up to Christmas. The parades begin Dec. 5 and continue through Dec. 22. Bring some hot chocolate to keep warm and enjoy the spectacle with friends and family. Click on the following links for fleet schedules on the Columbia River and Willamette River. (Editor's note: Video is from 2018)
- What: Christmas Ships Parade
- When: Nightly, Dec. 5-22.
- Where: Columbia and Willamette rivers
Holiday Ale Festival
Enjoy a drink and celebrate the holidays at the Holiday Ale Festival at Pioneer Courthouse Square. More than 50 breweries are at this year’s festival. Tickets are $40 and include a souvenir glass and beer tickets. You must have cash when purchasing tickets at the door.
- What: Holiday Ale Festival
- When: Wednesday to Sunday
- Where: Pioneer Courthouse Square
Festival of Trees
Looking for fun for the family? The 37th annual Safeway Providence Festival of Trees is this weekend at the Oregon Convention Center. There will be more than 100 trees, mini-trees and holiday displays. The Elf Academy gives kids a chance to learn what it’s like to be one of Santa’s elves.
- What: Festival of Trees
- When: Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Oregon Convention Center
Gingerbread Jamboree
You can build your own gingerbread house at the eighth annual Gingerbread Jamboree. In addition to gingerbread houses, families can enjoy face painting, hot chocolate and more. Tickets range from $12-$22.
- What: Gingerbread Jamboree
- When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
- Where: Sentinel Hotel, 614 SW 11th Ave.
Scandinavian Fair
Celebrate the traditions of a Nordic Christmas at the 35th annual Portland ScanFair, featuring arts and crafts, live music, dance and entertainment. You can also taste Scandinavian delicacies and research your family’s roots. Tickets range from $9 to $20.
- What: Scandinavian fair
- When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Lewis & Clark Cat Show
Cat lovers will have an opportunity to see more than 200 top show cats at the Lewis & Clark Cat Show. More than 30 breeds will be on hand and there will be various competitions. Rescue cats will be up for adoption. Admission is $7.
- What: Lewis and Clark Cat Show
- When: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Lloyd Center DoubleTree Hotel, 1000 NE Multnomah St.
