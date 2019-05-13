GASTON, Oregon — A Gaston boy is being recognized as a hero after jumping into action when his neighbor was hurt in an accident a little over a week ago.

The little boy getting recognized is Waylon Boyd. He’s just 7 years old, attends first grade at Gaston Elementary, and on Monday he had no idea what was about to happen at school.

He patiently waited in line for his school assembly to begin on Monday morning. But it wasn’t a typical Monday.



“We'd like to recognize Waylon Boyd,” said Randy Hoodenpyl over the microphone, an EMT with the Gaston Fire District.



Waylon was being recognized for his heroic actions.



“Last Saturday, May 4, we ran on a pretty serious emergency call,” Hoodenpyl said.



That emergency involved a tractor rolling onto a woman who lives nearby.



“He was able to alert his parents to what was going on and he ran next door to get the neighbors,” said Hoodenpyl.



For his heroic efforts, the Gaston Fire District gave him a special backpack, first aid kit, and a sweet shirt



“We have a t-shirt that says next generation firefighter,” said Deon Kellar, a Gaston Fire District paramedic.



If you ask Waylon if he thinks he's a hero, he's okay with the title. When asked what made him run to get his parents and the woman's husband, he simply said: “he was in her family.”



Waylon’s mom, Samantha said she believes he saved his neighbor's life.



“I'm really proud. We're both really proud. He did really, really good. I think it's something you as a parent want to see happen,” said Samantha Boyd.



She said the neighbor involved in the tractor rollover is healing well.



Hoodenpyl said Waylon's immediate action was crucial to helping them better treat the woman who was hurt.

