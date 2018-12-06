Sorry, mom!

Barbara Nielsen said she was coming home from a week-long business trip in Michigan and when she came back her husband made this sign for her son to hold.

The sign read: "Welcome home from prison Mom"

Nielsen said she works for a manufacturing plant in Fort Smith, Arkansas and traveled to Auburn Hills, MI for training.

"It was a hilarious surprise lol," Nielsen said.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC