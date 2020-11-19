Woodburn woman celebrates 105th birthday protected by glass door

Lucile Chapelle's family has celebrated many big birthdays with her over the years. They found a way to continue safely during COVID-19.

WOODBURN, Ore. — An Oregon woman is celebrating 105 years of life and love.

Lucile Chapelle woke up to a surprise outside the glass door of Cascade Park Retirement Community in Woodburn.

A small group of family and friends marched up the walkway with a banner, balloons and a cake.

Because of COVID-19 precautions to protect vulnerable seniors, the group could not go inside, but sang "Happy Birthday" through the glass door.

"I wish I could give you a hug," one said.

"I wish that too!" Chapelle laughed.

"She has a lot of friends," explained Chapelle's daughter Bonnie Beaty.

"Lucile is one of my favorites," agreed Kate Knupp, lifestyles director for Cascade Park. "She was the first resident to welcome me into the building."

Knupp said moments like these help uplift everyone during the pandemic.

"For [residents] to be able to see their loved ones and family means a lot," Knupp said.

Beaty said her mother has always been active.

Chapelle played organ at a local church for 60 years and taught organ and piano. Her other interests include golfing, oil painting and quilting.

Chapelle acknowledged age 105 comes with challenges.