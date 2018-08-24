PORTLAND, Ore. — Hood to Coast is a special event for many runners who make the race an annual tradition. But for Cindy Gillespie, this year’s run meant a little bit more.

Last year, Gillespie was napping in a field with other runners, at exchange 24 in Columbia County, when police said a drunk runner stole a port-a-potty truck and hit her. The truck came to rest on her thigh.

Since the traumatizing experience, Gillespie has been healing with a goal in sight: to race in Hood to Coast in 2018.

Five months ago, she finally started to run again. Prior to the race, Gillespie said she was excited to be able to participate in one of her favorite events again.

"When this happened last year, I said, "Yes, I will be running Hood to Coast,'" Gillespie recalled. "That's the most exciting part: That it's here and we're going to be running it."

Just minutes prior her handoff on Friday, Gillespie admitted it was more of an emotional moment than she anticipated.

“It has been an emotional morning, but I’ve fought through and I’m ready to go,” Gillespie said. “I think I’ll feel much better after I get going and run my first leg. Here we go, let the run begin.”

Friday marked Gillespie’s 21st year competing in Hood to Coast.

