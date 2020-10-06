Vancouver Mall reopening with safety measures after 3-month shutdown

The mall has implemented several safety measures to help keep shoppers healthy and safe.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — After almost three months of shutdown, the doors at the Vancouver Mall will reopen on Wednesday morning.

"We’re going to reopen at the governor’s guidelines of a 30 percent occupancy for retail, and 50 percent for sit-down restaurants," said general manager Tracy Peters.

The mall’s restaurants have been offering pick-up orders along with several retail stores throughout the pandemic. Peters understands the hesitation one might have about a return to shopping, so they made some changes to help keep you safe.

"We have added a lot of hand sanitizing stations, we are doing deep cleaning, we have ambassadors greeting everybody at the entrances."

The ambassadors will be available to answer questions, and they will also be offering hand sanitizer and face masks. There are stickers on the floor reminding people of social distancing. Even the escalators will have ultraviolet sanitation technology installed in mid-July to clean the handrails.

Not all stores at the Vancouver Mall will be reopening, but the ones that will were finishing their preparations on Tuesday.

Jesse Lancaster and his wife own Navajo Jewelry, the store has been at the mall for almost three years. The couple says they’re ready for the hustle and bustle to return. "There’s plenty of PPE available here in the mall. Sanitizers, masks, whatever you need," said Jesse.

"Our Priority is You" - that’s the message you’ll see just about everywhere you look in the mall. It’s the mall’s new slogan that says we may be moved through the reopening phases, but we’re not just going through the motions.