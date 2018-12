BOONE, N.C. — Even the mean old Grinch has to plow his way out of trouble in Boone, N.C.

JoAnna Wayt captured a video of our favorite anti-Christmas character riding his snow plow in about 6 inches of snow.

Tons of people of people commented on the Facebook post saying:

"He’s clearing the way to steal Christmas." and "Grinch I love you but not when you steal 🎁"