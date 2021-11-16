Thanksgiving recipes featured on KGW News at Sunrise

Just in time for Thanksgiving, five Sunrise viewers share recipes for their favorite Turkey Day dishes!

PORTLAND, Ore. — All this week on KGW News at Sunrise, viewers are taking part in our early morning newscast by sharing some of their favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

They're not just sending us the ingredients and instructions — they're actually letting us into their home kitchens so they can show us exactly how they put these recipes together! Video will be added as segments air throughout the week.

Here are all five recipes getting the spotlight this week on Sunrise:

MONDAY: Pink Fluff

From Nikki in Lake Oswego

Ingredients:

1 package cranberries, rinsed, dried and chopped

2 cups sugar

1 can (large) crushed pineapple, drained

1 pint heavy whipping cream

1/2-3/4 package mini white marshmallows

1 cup toasted chopped pecans

Instructions:

Pour cold whipping cream in bowl. Beat at high speed until completely whipped. Sometimes adding a teaspoon of sugar helps the cream whip up faster. Combine chopped cranberries, sugar and crushed pineapple. Fold in whipped cream, marshmallows and toasted pecans. Refrigerate for 2-4 hours before serving. ENJOY!!

TUESDAY: Harissa & Maple Roasted Carrots

From Kelly in Southeast Portland, courtesy Bon Appétit

Makes 8 Servings

Ingredients:

2 garlic cloves, finely grated

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup pure maple syrup

1 tablespoon harissa paste

2 teaspoons cumin seeds

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2½ lbs. small rainbow carrots, halved, tops trimmed to about ½ inch

1 lemon, thinly sliced, seeds removed

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 450°. Whisk garlic, oil, maple syrup, harissa, and cumin seeds in a small bowl; season garlic mixture with salt and pepper. Toss carrots and lemon with garlic mixture in a large roasting pan to coat; season with salt and pepper. Roast, tossing occasionally, until carrots are tender and lemons are caramelized, 35–40 minutes.

DO AHEAD: Carrots can be roasted 6 hours ahead. Let cool; cover and chill. Bring to room temperature or reheat slightly before serving.

WEDNESDAY: Harvest Moon Cornucopia

From Kim in Damascus

Ingredients:

2 cans Pillsbury Crescent Rolls

1 big roll of tin foil

Butter or olive oil

Whatever fruit, vegetables or meat you want! (Suggested: sausage, carrots, potatoes, onions, butternut squash, peppers)

Instructions:

Form tin foil into a cone. It is important to first create the cone as a hollow shape and then fill it in with smaller wads of tin foil. This will make it easy to remove the foil after baking. Craft the shape of the Cornucopia. Coat your new tin foil Cornucopia mold with butter or Olive Oil to prevent it sticking. I find butter works best. Unroll a can of crescent rolls. Cut each triangle into two long strips and begin wrapping the dough strips around the tin foil mold, starting at the tip of the tail. This is the trickiest part. Try to avoid any gaping between the dough, no tin foil should be visible through the wrapping. (Optional: braid a few strips of dough to create a beautiful rim around your Cornucopia). Back at 350° for 25 minutes or so, depending on size and thickness of wrapping. Cut large chunks of sausage, carrots, potatoes, onions, garlic, butternut squash, jalapenos, and really whatever you want. Toss in oil, throw onto a cookie sheet, and roast at 425° for 20 minutes. Add your roasted mix into the finished cornucopia and it’s all done! Similarly, you can fill the cornucopia with stuffing on Thanksgiving and it looks beautiful in the center of the table.

THURSDAY: Armadillo Eggs

From Willie in West Linn

Ingredients:

6 jalapeño peppers (or 3 Anaheim peppers)

1 lb. country sausage from Market of Choice

12 strips smoked bacon from Otto's Sausage Kitchen

1 brick Tillamook Monterey Jack cheese

dash of Old Bay Seasoning

grated horseradish root (to taste)

Instructions:

Heat smoker to 225°F Core peppers out Shred the cheese and sprinkle a few dashes of Old Bay seasoning on top. Stuff peppers with the seasoned cheese Stick some of shredded horseradish root in the pepper to taste Wrap pepper with a thin layer of sausage Wrap with a strip of bacon. use tooth picks to pin in place Place wrapped peppers in smoker. Turn up heat to 400°F for 5 minutes at end for crispier bacon, if desired.

Bonus: Todd’s Guacamole Recipe

4 organic Hass avocados, sliced and chunked up

2 garlic cloves, smashed

1/2 red bell pepper diced

1 poblano chili, diced

1 small Argentinian tomato, diced (or plum tomato)

1 Walla Walla sweet onion, chopped

1 tbsp. red wine vinegar

2 tbps. extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp. chopped cilantro (not parsley)

pinch of salt

two pinches of pepper

Juanita’s Tortilla Chips

Mix all the above (except the chips) into a bowl. Serve immediately!

FRIDAY: Apple Tarte Tatin

From Alicia in Lake Oswego

Ingredients:

5-6 Apples (sweet-tart/firm apples such as Pink Lady, Honeycrisp, Gala)

1 1/8 Cup Sugar

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

10" cast iron pan

Flour for rolling pastry

Optional - 3 tbsp. of cold butter

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400°, and allow puff pastry to thaw. Peel, quarter, and remove core from apples. Heat the sugar in a cast iron pan over medium heat until the sugar is fully melted, about 10 minutes. Allow sugar to cook until it's a light amber color, stirring with a wooden spoon every few minutes if necessary to cook sugar evenly. Remove from heat. If you're using butter, carefully stir in butter one tablespoon at a time until fully incorporated. Arrange the apple slices, cut side down in a single layer, crowded and slightly overlapping. The apples will shrink as they cook, and you want to have enough apples to cover your pastry. Place the pan back on medium heat. Cook apples for 5 minutes, then flip so that the rounded side (presentation side) is down, another 5-10 minutes, or until the apples are fork tender. Remove from heat and allow to slightly cool while you prepare the pastry. Rearrange the apples if necessary to create a tight, single layer presentation. Slightly roll puff pastry until it's large enough to cover your apples. Place pastry sheet over the caramelized apples, and tuck the pastry against/around all of the apples. A clean spoon works the best. Bake the tarte for 15-25 minutes until the puff pastry is golden. Remove from the oven. Allow to rest for 10 minutes. To invert: Gently run a clean butter knife along the edge of the pastry. Carefully flip the entire tarte onto a serving plate by placing the plate on top of the pan, and flipping over in one motion. Transfer to wire rack to cool.