Turns out, you really can find love in unexpected places.

Dallas resident, Rosey Blair had Twitter lingering with suspense this week as she documented a random love connection she had a hand in creating.

Blair tweeted the following:

"Last night on a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together. We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread."

The entire thread is filled with update after update about two strangers who were forced to sit next to one another on a plane.

The internet could not get enough the play-by-plays from Blair and her boyfriend, Hunter.

Oh yeah, there's pictures to document the entire thing:

So thanks to Blair we know the two shared a cheese protein board, exchanged photos of each other's family and followed each other on social media.

The icing on the cake? After the flight, the two walked off the flight together and are both based in Dallas!

Lots of people took notice, including T-Mobile's CEO, John Legere who credited Blair for all the extra wifi she had to buy to continuously keep updating the internet throughout her flight.

.@roseybeeme that story was amazing!! If you’re a @TMobile customer, I'd love to credit you for the extra wifi, because that was definitely worth it!! #TmobileWingman — John Legere (@JohnLegere) July 3, 2018

And Monica Lewinski too:

on a plane.

👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 thread is amazing.@roseybeeme when’s your next set up... i mean flight?

♥️✈️♥️✈️♥️✈️♥️✈️♥️✈️♥️✈️ https://t.co/fXgVdvTk4R — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) July 4, 2018

So here's what we know, we tracked down half of the duo on social media, Euan Holden. Blair posted about his social media handles and according to his Twitter, he's a retired pro soccer player. The internet has dubbed him as #PlaneBae and continued the conversation under the hashtag #CatchFlightsANDFeelings.

We've got calls into all parties, stay tuned for more on this either love saga.

