New Vancouver Chamber of Commerce app teaches kids entrepreneurship skills

The 'My Lemonade Day' app is meant for third through fifth graders. The Vancouver Chamber of Commerce wants to get more kids interested in starting businesses.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce created a new app called 'My Lemonade Day' to help kids learn how to earn, spend and save money while setting up a business. Kids also learn how to to price products, where to sell products and even how to get a bank loan.

Kids can also sell lemonade and other products through the app and use the skills they learn through free classes to open any business in the future.

"We've seen kids that have gone through the program and turned out to later on build robot companies," said Janet Kenefsky with the chamber. "Some that have built their own online stores selling lemon goods, lemon apparel and lemon accessories."

The lessons run anywhere from one to four hours and they are available in both English and Spanish.

Kenefsky said the chamber planned to put on an in-person lemonade day event in 2020 where kids could sell their products on Main Street in Vancouver, but that has been postponed until next June. During the event, kids will partner with other businesses in the community. They will be able to make connections and experience what it's like to be supported within the community.