SEATTLE — With the end of the decade quickly approaching, lots of people are preparing to ring in the New Year in style.

Northwest Lifestyle expert Monica Hart joined KING 5 to share some do it yourself tips and tricks for hosting a great New Year's Eve party.

Hart recommends going a little retro this year since it's the end of a decade. How about a disco ball to really add some glitter and glam to your party?

When assembling your bar area, she also recommends mixing up the glassware to add depth to your serving trays. You can also add some fresh flowers to your ice buckets for a little extra flair and fragrance.

If you're planning to do chips and dip or any other sort of spread, Hart says you can use those simple metal serving bowls to make it look fancier.

Finally, there are lots of fun DIY ways to make party hats and confetti poppers, just check out the above video for her instructions.

Where are you planning to watch the fireworks?

The Space Needle will light up the Seattle sky with spectacular light shows every hour on the hour this year from 7-10 p.m. on Dec. 30 and 31. KING 5 will be LIVE STREAMING the 10 p.m. light show on KING5.com and the KING 5 app.

