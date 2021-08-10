The event allows artists who might have lost their space during the pandemic to showcase their work in front of the public.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of artists in the area have new places to showcase their work. The 23rd annual Portland Open Studios is back in-person this year after going virtual in 2020. The event, which starts on Saturday, Oct. 9, gives artists the opportunity to use spaces and display their work in locations across the city including Workshop St. Johns in North Portland.

The event will be happening for the next two weekends. Some of the featured artists may have had to close their studios during the pandemic.

Portland artist Elisabeth Walden recently started focusing on ceramics. She can't have people come through her home studio because of the pandemic and she has a one-year-old baby. Walden said there's not a lot of opportunity to get her work in front of the public, but the event gives her a chance to do just that.

"I hope to meet as many people as possible," Walden said. "I hope people come out and visit our studios and have conversations with us and buy artwork obviously."

Leah Kohlenburg is an artist and the board chairman of Portland Open Studios.

"This year, Workshop St. Johns opened up an additional space for us to allow artists who don't really have proper studio spaces to open to the public. We have six more artists, seven in total at this space," Kohlenburg said.