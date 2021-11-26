Where to see holiday lights in the Portland metro

Looking for holiday lights in the Portland metro? Look no further!

Looking for the best places in the Portland metro(ish) area to see holiday lights? We did all the work for you by compiling this list. Make sure you check the links for masking/vaccination protocol at each event.



1. Peacock Lane: December 15-31



Peacock Lane has announced it'll return this year from December 15-31 after a cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19. Peacock Lane is a Portland tradition dating back to 1932, as each house on the street in Southeast Portland decorates for the holidays.



2. Portland’s annual tree lighting: Friday, November 26 at 6 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the live event is canceled this year but KGW (hey, that’s us!) will be televising the event and live streaming it on our website, the KGW YouTube channel and the KGW Facebook page. It’ll be hosted by KGW Sunrise’s Nina Melhalf and you won’t wanna miss it. It’s a half-hour special that will showcase regional high school bands and choruses.



3. Zoo lights walk-thru or drive-thru: Nov. 19 - Jan.9



Zoo Lights at the Oregon Zoo shouldn’t be missed. For kiddos and adults alike, it’s great to see the zoo all lit up. This year, you can walk through the lights or drive, which was a new option adopted in 2020 due to COVID-19. Tickets have to be purchased online and in advance, as they are still for specific time slots.



4. The Grotto Christmas Festival of Lights: Nov. 26 – Dec. 30



You and yours can stroll through The Grotto and soak in all the lights. There will be no petting zoo this year, the website says. But you can hear choirs perform and ogle at more than 2,000,000 lights, which is a sight to see at any age.



5. Winter Wonderland at PIR: Nov. 26 – Jan. 1



Portland International Raceway decks its track for, what it calls, the largest light show in the Northwest. This is also an event you can feel good about going to as all the proceeds from the event will go to the Sunshine Division’s hunger relief efforts. This is a drive-thru light show so you can supply your own tunes, too. There is also a “Bike the Lights” event for cyclists too!



6. Pittock Mansion Critters Make Merry: Nov. 22 – Jan. 4



This year, the theme for Pittock Mansion is “Critter Make Merry” and will feature all manner of animals through its rooms, all in the festive spirit. You can see some cute critters and take in the stunning view of Portland from its grounds.



7. Christmas Ships Parade: Dec.3 – Dec. 21



If you want to sit by the water and let your holiday lights float by, then the Christmas Ships Parade won’t disappoint. You’ll want to check the schedule because there are different fleets on different nights and some nights will have more ships than others.



8. Holiday Fa La La Trolley



On the Fa La La Trolley in Lake Oswego, you and the kiddos in your life can hop aboard a decorated trolley and enjoy the lights in Lake O and Riverwood while you carol or enjoy the holiday music. You’re encouraged to bring your own drinks (may we suggest hot chocolate with a candy cane in it?).



9. Silverton Christmas Market

Take a magical stroll along paths draped in over one million lights at the Oregon Garden Resort in Silverton! You can also find artisan holiday gifts at their authentic German Christmas Market or visit Frosty and Santa for a festive photo-op.

10. Vancouver Community Tree Lighting

The city of Vancouver's annual tree lighting ceremony is canceled this year due to COVID-19, but you can still see Esther Short Park lit up for the holidays. The park's community tree will be aglow with thousands of lights 24 hours per day, no until Jan. 1.

11. Chanukah Menorah Lighting

Chabad of Oregon will light Portland's public menorah at Pioneer Courthouse Square at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. There will be lots of music and traditional foods. Can't make it the first night? The menorah will be lit each night at 5:30 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 5.