PDX airport's movie theater reopens for first time since start of pandemic

The Hollywood Theatre's microcinema reopened on Nov. 8 in a new location of the airport and with upgrades.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Travelers passing through Portland International Airport can once again watch short films made by local filmmakers while waiting for their flight. The Hollywood Theatre's microcinema reopened on Nov. 8 — in a new location — after being closed for more than a year because of the pandemic.

The theater remains in Concourse C, but it was moved from its previous spot near gate C-5 to its current location near gate C-13. The Hollywood Theatre and the Port of Portland decided the theater needed to be relocated due to the ongoing transformation of the airport's main terminal.

That's not the only new thing to note. The theater, which was originally opened in 2017, was recently upgraded with 4K projection and Dolby Atmos sound. That means visitors can expect a sharper and more detailed picture along with a 360-degree surround-sound experience. The number of seats have also expanded from 17 to 22.

The theater said it will resume screening the Winter 2020 program that was cut short when the pandemic began. Visitors can learn more about the movie lineup on the Hollywood Theatre's website.