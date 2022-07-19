Voting open for this week's KGW Sunrise Superstar

Singers Steve Mantelli and Robert Jordon have the chance to compete for the grand finale prize of performing on KGW News at Sunrise.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The KGW Sunrise Superstars competition is going on throughout the summer and voting is open for this week's contestants. They have the chance to compete for the grand finale prize of performing on KGW News at Sunrise.

Steve Mantelli, who is from Beaverton, is a former recording artist who had several songs on Billboard's "100 Hot County Songs" list back in the 1980s.

Mantelli is competing against Robert Jordon Jr. from Vancouver. Three days after he was diagnosed with lung failure, he started to write a song called "Just not ready to give up."

Week 2 of Sunrise Superstars July Contest is on! Vote for your favorite below! — KGW Sunrise (@KGWSunrise) July 19, 2022

Each Tuesday through August 16, two talented KGW Sunrise viewers will be selected for the competition and you can vote for who you'd most like to see make it all the way to the final round.

How to submit a video

Email your performance video to mykgw@kgw.com and then fill out this qualifying form: https://woobox.com/d5hjr6. You must be a legal resident of Oregon or Washington to enter. If you are under 18, you must have permission from your legal guardian.

Entries must be submitted by Monday at 1:30 a.m. each week. Entries must be all original content. If music is used as part of the performance, contestants must own the composition, or the music performed must be a part of public domain. Videos should be 45 to 90 seconds or less.