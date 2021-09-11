Portland veteran gets a free car through "Keys to Progress" program

Army veteran Rosni Williams picked up the keys to her 2020 Hyundai Elantra after applying for the program through the VA.

TUALATIN, Ore. — Army veteran Rosni Williams was overwhelmed on Tuesday after getting a free car donated to her through a program that helps veterans.

Progressive Insurance's "Keys to Progress" program has donated more than 800 cars to veterans and their families since it started.

"Due to mechanical issues with my other car, I no longer have it," Williams said. "Coming here to Portland, it was easy at first taking public transit, but then it got really unsafe."

Williams served at Fort Jackson in 2016, an injury forced her to retire early. She heard about the program through a case manager at the VA. Ryan Cass with Progressive said it's important to give back to people who served the country.

"The daily needs of obviously being able to get to work, being able to provide for your family, that's a challenge, anyway we can help provide transportation is great," Cass said.

Progressive bought Williams' car from Enterprise. Recipients like Williams go through an application process where they have a chance to talk about their specific needs.

"I feel like it was definitely a journey getting to this point where I can be in the receiving seat, but I'm happy to be here, it feels really great, I'm really grateful," Williams said.