Portland Thorns, Timbers partner up with KGW School Supply Drive: 'So important for kids to be set up for success'

Bring your school supply donations to the Thorns match on Aug. 20 and the Timbers match on Aug. 26.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The KGW School Supply Drive is going on right now and soccer fans can be part of our mission to send more than 15,000 kids back to school with the supplies they need for success.

"The Timbers and Thorns, in partnership with KGW and Schoolhouse Supplies, has always believed that it is really important to create a positive impact in our community and this is a great way to do that," Timbers and Thorns CEO Heather Davis said.

The club is collecting supplies for the KGW School Supply Drive at upcoming matches on Aug. 20 and 26.

“We’ll have donation bins at several of our gates. It’s always been a successful program and something that our fans are excited about,” Davis said.

Donate items such as pencils, notebooks, markers, crayons, and folders. Most students have a long list of supplies they need throughout the year.

"It’s so important for kids to be set up for success and to make sure that students in our community don’t have to worry about having the right resources starting off the year," Davis said. "It enables them to really focus on what’s important: studying, learning, making friends, and the things that bring them the most joy."

The KGW School Supply drive supports more than 75 school districts in Oregon and Southwest Washington by partnering with Schoolhouse Supplies.

“Whether you donate a pack of pencils, or a backpack, or a three-ringed binder, that makes a difference for a student and a teacher,” said Ann Riddle, a board member for Schoolhouse Supplies.

Schoolhouse Supplies takes those donations and puts them in the hands of under-resourced students and teachers.

"Just like every student needs shoes, every student needs to have the materials in front of them in their desk, in their pocket, in their backpack that allows them to be focused on the brain work of learning," Riddle said.