PORTLAND, Oregon — Amanda Hooyboer, a Portland-based certified pediatric nurse, spent 9 months in the West African country of Sierra Leone, one of the poorest countries in the world.

Working with international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders, Hooyboer helped open a new hospital for young children and their mothers.

Sierra Leone has one of the world's highest maternal and child mortality rates. The new hospital was designed to turn those numbers around.

One of Amanda's primary responsibilities was training the local nursing staff for the hospital's opening. The hospital opened in March.

For more information and volunteer opportunities, check out the Doctors Without Borders website.