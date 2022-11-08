Decline in foot traffic prompts Old Town comic book store to relocate to Lloyd Center

Floating World Comics was in Old Town for 16 years. This week, it relocated to the Lloyd Center Mall.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — A popular comic bookstore based in Old Town Portland has moved to Lloyd Center because of a decline in foot traffic, according to the owner.

Jason Leivian, owner of Floating World Comics, said the new location opened in the mall this week.

"For the last two years during COVID, things just really slowed down downtown and it never really came back," he said.

Leivian said he held out in Old Town for as long as possible, but things never changed. He said he had to move his business for it to be successful and saw a lot of opportunity in Lloyd Center Mall.

"We have an opportunity, with all the space here and affordable rent, to turn it into a new kind of mall, that's more like a local independent businesses, Portland businesses and what a cool concept that would be," Leivian said.

Portland realtor Elliot Blair said Lloyd Center has always been an iconic shopping destination in Portland. He said more local businesses coming in could start a revitalization.

"Just with an increase of foot traffic and people eager to be in the area, I see it lifting everything and everybody up," Blair said.

Lloyd Center was built in 1960 and at the time was the largest mall in the world. Early in the pandemic, the mall closed for awhile and a lot of stores moved out. Leivian said there could be a lot of local businesses owners seeking to open spaces.