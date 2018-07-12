Turns out, Washingtonians are on the nice list. The Evergreen State ranked No. 1 for having the best Christmas Spirit in the nation, according to a new survey.

The survey conducted by GetCenturyLink looked at two factors to determine a state's overall Christmas spirit: Online activity and area culture.

Online activity was measured based on the state's overall Google searches for Christmas-related things like Christmas movies, music, ornaments, etc. as well as whether or not folks tweeted about Christmas. The area culture looked at how many Christmas farms were in the state and the amount of charity.

The three states with the best Christmas spirit: Washington, South Dakota, Maine.

The three states with the worst spirit: Alaska, Hawaii and Florida.

Below is the overall ranking from No. 1 being the state with the most Christmas spirit and the bottom being the state with the least Christmas spirit:

Washington South Dakota Utah Missouri Maine Tennessee Alabama Arkansas Virginia North Carolina Pennsylvania Indiana West Virginia Wisconsin Mississippi Rhode Island Idaho Wyoming North Dakota Ohio Massachusetts Oregon South Carolina Iowa Nebraska Kentucky Oklahoma Vermont Kansas Colorado New Hampshire Maryland Connecticut New York Delaware Louisiana Illinois Texas Montana Georgia New Mexico California Arizona Minnesota Nevada Michigan New Jersey Florida Hawaii Alaska

