Turns out, Washingtonians are on the nice list. The Evergreen State ranked No. 1 for having the best Christmas Spirit in the nation, according to a new survey.

The survey conducted by GetCenturyLink looked at two factors to determine a state's overall Christmas spirit: Online activity and area culture.

Online activity was measured based on the state's overall Google searches for Christmas-related things like Christmas movies, music, ornaments, etc. as well as whether or not folks tweeted about Christmas. The area culture looked at how many Christmas farms were in the state and the amount of charity.

The three states with the best Christmas spirit: Washington, South Dakota, Maine.

The three states with the worst spirit: Alaska, Hawaii and Florida.

Below is the overall ranking from No. 1 being the state with the most Christmas spirit and the bottom being the state with the least Christmas spirit:

  1. Washington
  2. South Dakota
  3. Utah
  4. Missouri
  5. Maine
  6. Tennessee
  7. Alabama
  8. Arkansas
  9. Virginia
  10. North Carolina
  11. Pennsylvania
  12. Indiana
  13. West Virginia
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Mississippi
  16. Rhode Island
  17. Idaho
  18. Wyoming
  19. North Dakota
  20. Ohio
  21. Massachusetts
  22. Oregon
  23. South Carolina
  24. Iowa
  25. Nebraska
  26. Kentucky
  27. Oklahoma
  28. Vermont
  29. Kansas
  30. Colorado
  31. New Hampshire
  32. Maryland
  33. Connecticut
  34. New York
  35. Delaware
  36. Louisiana
  37. Illinois
  38. Texas
  39. Montana
  40. Georgia
  41. New Mexico
  42. California
  43. Arizona
  44. Minnesota
  45. Nevada
  46. Michigan
  47. New Jersey
  48. Florida
  49. Hawaii
  50. Alaska
© 2018 WTLV