WILSONVILLE, Ore. — Have you ever looked around and thought, "I have way too much stuff." Maybe too many shoes?

One nonprofit is interested in those old shoes at the back of your closet that you haven’t worn in ages.

Soles4Souls just moved into a Wilsonville warehouse this year. They’ve got six locations around the United States, including the Wilsonville spot. Their mission is to help people in poverty around the world by giving them gently-used or new shoes.

Rachel, who is 17, has already hosted a shoe drive. She recently volunteered with Soles4Souls in the Dominican Republic to give those shoes away.

On Friday, Columbia Sportswear employees were at the Wilsonville warehouse volunteering their time. The company has been partnering up with the nonprofit for about a decade, donating new shoes to good cause.

If you’re interested in volunteering or hosting a show drive, visit Soles4Souls.org.

Get breaking news wherever you are by downloading the new, free KGW app

RELATED: Donate to the KGW School Supply Drive