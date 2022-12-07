'We're just waiting for some Nike SB Dunks': Nike SB and eBay pop-up event attracts hundreds in NW Portland

A line wrapped around Northwest 24th Avenue from Quimby Street for a chance to buy rare Nike SB Dunks at the original MSRP from 2002 of $65 — with a twist.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of sneaker enthusiasts waited in line with skateboards in hand for hours for a chance to buy one of 14 styles of 2002-era Nike SB Dunks for the shoes 20th anniversary in Northwest Portland on Friday.

“Man we’re just waiting for shoes,” said Kobe Thompson, a sneaker enthusiast. “Just waiting for some good pairs of shoes that people haven’t seen in a long time for the prices they’re giving them at.”

Nike SB and eBay teamed up for a two-day eBay x Nike SB "Skate 'Em Out Store," located at the Bodecker Foundation on Northwest Quimby Street, to honor sneaker legend and founder of Nike SB, Sandy Bodecker.

"I've been here since 7 o'clock yesterday. Because I want a cool pair of shoes," said another sneaker enthusiast.

Bodecker died in 2018 and his home was converted into the Bodecker Foundation soon after. It brings professional musicians, skaters, artists and writers to lead immersive experiences for high school students. But it was all about the skate shoes.

"I've been here since 10 o'clock yesterday morning getting rain on all that,” said another sneaker enthusiast from Texas. “[I came from] Houston Texas. Hey, what's happening Houston?! I'm out here [the] SDL Pink Panther."

He got his hands on a pair of Yellow Optic Fuzzy Bear sneakers in tribute to the rock band Grateful Dead Bears.

A pair of sneakers that many were there for specifically.

"I think people are excited to be part of what we hope is a moment for the skateboarder and the sneaker community," said Garry Thaniel with eBay.

Nike SB Dunk style sneakers sold for $65 dollars back in the early 2000's. Now, the vintage ones sell for hundreds, if not thousands of dollars on the secondary market.

"You know Sandy meant a lot to the skate community as well as the sneaker community so a lot of people are really excited to come in and be a part of this experience and see the wall of sneakers that we have behind us," said Thaniel.

But here's the catch, customers were asked to lace up their new sneakers and literally skate out of the pop-up to make sure the Dunks are going to real skateboarders, and not being resold. And while some think they'll still "Just Do It," others are adding these rare shoes to their sneaker collection.

"So now it's going to be an even more awesome flight home since I have these shoes to look at," said the self proclaimed Pink Panther from Houston Texas.