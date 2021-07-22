Let's Get Out There: Paddling on the Willamette River

The business eNRG Kayaking offers hourly rentals and a short kayak or paddleboard ride to Willamette Falls in Oregon City.

OREGON CITY, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, a KGW series, we're headed to a place that's a great spot for paddleboarding and kayaking: eNRG Kayaking in Oregon City.

Under the Interstate 205 bridge in Oregon City, eNRG Kayaking wants to get you out on the Willamette River.

“We do kayaking and paddle board tours rentals and, and a couple of specialty things,” said Operations Manager Kurt Doettger.

Some of those specialty things include family nights, live music on the water, and full moon paddles. We were there for ladies’ night.

“It's more than 50% discounted, and get the folks out and ladies love to paddle with each other. Leave the dudes at home, ladies night out,” Doettger said.

Britta Jaques came out with three friends to decompress.

“If you want to mix exercise with friendship and be outside and the breeze of the waters’ nice. Come on out,” she said. “Just getting out in the fresh air, and especially last year being all cooped up and trying something new. I've only done the stand-up paddleboard twice. So just taking challenges.”

By kayak or paddleboard, you can get pretty close to Willamette Falls. It’s the second largest waterfall by volume in the country, behind Niagara Falls in New York.

“This is a beginner level area,” said Doettger. “Don't let a waterfall scare you, you’re actually below it.”

Lisa Bales was out with Britta. She knows what she’s about.

“Peacefulness, hanging out with friends, going and getting drinks afterward,” she smiled.

The business has all the gear you need for a safe time on the water and hourly rentals start at $25.

“It just feels good when you do it…I always get energized when I paddle. I've been doing it since the 70s and it's just energizing,” Doettger said. “Whether it's here, whether it's in the wilderness, it just doesn't matter to me, just be on the water is great.”

You can turn it into a workout, or just go with the flow. Out on the river is a great place to let off some steam. Bales was sure to emphasize the post-paddle perks.

“The sun is wonderful. It's not too hot,” she said. “Drinks after like I said!”

Let's Get Out there airs once a week on KGW's 4 p.m. newscast and The Good Stuff, which airs Monday-Thursday at 7 p.m. We're including viewer photos for this series. You can text your photos to 503-226-5088 or post them on the KGW Facebook page.