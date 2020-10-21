Oregon veteran caretaker honored in national, celebrity-hosted gala

Carol Christofero-Snider took care of her husband for 45 years and is now helping others around the country.

LEBANON, Ore — Celebrities and a national foundation are honoring an Oregon woman for her work as a veteran caretaker.

Carol Christofero-Snider married her husband, Randy, in 1970, soon after he returned injured from Vietnam.

"He was young, he was strong, he came back," she described.

However, over time, she realized his surface injuries were not the main concern.

"He'd forget things that a normal person would remember," she said.

Over the next few years, Carol attended every appointment with her husband to figure out what was wrong. At the time, traumatic brain injuries were not really on the radar.

"We were told it was our fault, it was marriage problems," Carol said.

Eventually, the family learned Randy had a spinal cord injury.

After 45 years of Carol's care, Randy went to live at a veterans home in Lebanon.

Leading up to that, however, Carol felt alone without a network of support.

"I didn't know anybody who was doing what I was doing," she said.

The landscape is now changing for caretakers like Carol.

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation started the Hidden Heroes campaign in the last few years. It recognizes caretakers and connects them to others going through similar challenges.

Carol is one of 225 caregivers around the country selected as an Elizabeth Dole Foundation fellow, offering support and guidance to those who are struggling.

Her story was featured Tuesday in a nationally streamed gala for the Hidden Heroes campaign, narrated by actor Joe Mantegna.

Carol's experience inspired her to return to school at age 45 to earn her master's degree in counseling. She specialized in brain injuries, using her husband's experience to help others.

"He's a wonderful man," she said. "He doesn't deserve this and he needs the best care possible."

Carol also had a message for other caretakers doing the difficult work right now: