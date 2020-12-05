KGW wins four Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

The awards cover five states and represent the best work in local broadcast news.

PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW has won four awards in the 2020 RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. The prestigious competition recognizes outstanding journalism in thirteen geographical regions in the United States and one international region.

KGW, a part of TEGNA, Inc., competed in a northwestern US region, which includes the five states of Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. KGW was the only commercial station in Oregon to be honored in the television categories.

Breaking News

KGW won for its breaking news coverage of a local high school coach stopping a student who had brought a shotgun to the campus. The May 2019 incident at Parkrose High School in Portland led to initial panic and concern in the community, but came to a safe resolution, thanks to the quick action of the school's football coach, Keanon Lowe.

Excellence in Innovation:

KGW created this story on a contest that the grocery store chain, Fred Meyer, held seven decades ago and told it in a creative way that took the viewer back through time visually.

View story example

Free baby? 70 years ago Fred Meyer had a strange giveaway for a store opening

Feature Story:

KGW was honored for a feature story by Laural Porter and Kurt Austin that looked at a man dealing with Alzheimer's disease and how a local pianist provided key support. This story was also recently honored in the 2019 Associated Press Broadcasters contest for best feature story.

View the story:

Podcast:

KGW was recognized for its true-crime podcast, Urge to Kill, that followed the rape and murder of 23-year-old Kaylee Sawyer. Her murderer would go on to terrorize several other families in a multi-state crime spree. The team sat down with his victims who had survived the attacks. The 10-episode podcast, hosted by KGW anchor Ashley Korslien, takes the listener on an audio journey through the twists and turns of the killer's crime spree.

KGW advances to national competition

The KGW entries automatically advance to the national Murrow competition. Winners of the national awards will be announced in June 2020.

About KGW