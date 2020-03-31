PORTLAND, Oregon — Like many of you, I've been at home for over two weeks now, staring at my computer or TV most of the day, and only really interacting with one human (sorry, boyfriend).

This may seem obvious, but all of the above facts have not made me feel super creative lately.

But when you're feeling down, stressed out, and want to get your creative juices flowing, there's always one person out there to help.

Bob Ross.

If you don't know (is there anyone reading this who doesn't?), Bob Ross had a TV show called The Joy of Painting, from 1983 to 1994. And now all of the episodes are available on YouTube!

So I ordered my supplies, had them delivered to my house, and picked out an episode called, Reflections of Calm.

And then, I got painting!

Although my final painting may not be exactly Bob Ross-worthy, it was still a great creative escape from the living room I've been stuck in for multiple weeks!

So if you feel like you need a little boost of creativity in your life right now, I would suggest ordering the supplies, and giving this a try! It doesn't matter how it turns out in the end (at least, that's what I'm telling myself). What matters is that you just give it a try and enjoy the process!

And just like each part of my painting is valid, even if it's not perfect, the same goes for your emotions right now. Whether you're feeling like a happy little tree, or a sad awkward rock (there are some of those in my painting...), it's OK! Your feelings are valid, and you can always cry it out and start over on a new canvas.

Cassidy Quinn is the host of Tonight With Cassidy on KGW. But right now, like many of you, she is working from home, trying to focus on the happier things going on in the world. Tonight With Cassidy is currently on hiatus, but you can watch previous segments from the show here, and follow Cassidy on Twitter @CassidyQuinn.

