Film festival to showcase work from Portland metro at-risk youth

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Hollywood Theater will host a film festival on Thursday, Sept. 30 that will showcase work from at-risk youth in the Portland metro area. The event, called "Good Films About a Bad Year," will explore topics like mental health, racial justice, the pandemic and wildfires. The work of dozens of young people will be featured in nine projects.

The group Outside the Frame provides training and equipment for at-risk youth between the ages of 16-26. The young people provide the creativity and ideas, and express themselves through music, short films and documentaries.

Director Nili Yosha said viewers will be moved by their talent and art.

"There's a ton of topics, a ton of perspectives and the unifying force is that it was all done by our youth, our youth that live in the streets, our youth that's marginalized and our society deems as less than," Yosha said.

Corwin Gold, a 16-year-old rapper, will be showcasing his skills at the event. He said some of his inspiration includes the protests over the murder of George Floyd last summer. Gold said having a creative outlet is crucial during tough times.

"It really is important to have organizations like this, to give kids the opportunities to do their passion and have their art," Gold said.

The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Anyone planning to go will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.