Former Salem-Keizer teacher Kathy Martell is on a mission — to make sure all kids have access to books.

Martell recently received a $4,000 grant from the Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Foundation to build 10 Little Free Libraries around Salem, Stayton and Sublimity.

A Little Free Library is a “take a book, return a book” exchange. They come in many shapes and sizes, but the most common version is a small wooden box, officials said, with a similar look to a large bird-house.

The compact boxes are hoisted on posts and have a glass door protecting the books from bad weather. The boxes can be opened any time of day, any day of the week, by neighborhood kids and families wishing to read.

The ones in the Mid-Willamette Valley are among more than 70,000 registered Little Free Library book-sharing boxes in 85 countries worldwide.

Monday afternoon, Martell and supporters held a grand opening for the ninth library, located next to Four Corners Elementary School in Salem on the grounds of the Trinity United Methodist Church.

Axel Diaz, 5, walked up and asked Martell for a book before they'd cut the ribbon. Martell delicately pushed the ribbon up enough for the glass door to open so he could make his selection.

"I can't refuse a book," Martell said, smiling.

Martell's love of books comes after teaching in Salem-Keizer Public Schools for 30 years. She's dedicated much of her nearly 20-year retirement to increasing kids' access to books.

The libraries were built by students from South Salem High School and cookies for the grand opening events were baked by North Salem High School culinary students.

Delta Kappa Gamma's local Alpha Epsilon chapter also partnered with the Marion and Polk County Early Learning Hub and Preschool Promise sites to find homes for some of the libraries, making them a community project in more ways than one.

And these book-filled boxes have an important purpose. Unlike other libraries, Little Free Libraries provide 24/7 access in areas where books are scarce.

Kathy Martell reads "Saturday Night at the Dinosaur Stomp" during a grand opening for a Little Free Library at Trinity United Methodist Church. (Photo: Anna Reed/Statesman Journal)

Anna Reed/Statesman Journal

Why books matter

The libraries are built in neighborhoods where the families may not have easy access to books or libraries, Martell explained.

And this is no small feat considering the ability to read has a significant impact on a students' education and future, as well as that of their community.

Children with access to 25 books at home will, on average, complete two more years of school than children from homes without any books at all, according to a study done by the Learning Point Associates.

And for those who can't read yet, families just being involved with their students' learning has a significant impact as well. In fact, one report found kids 4-5 years old gain six months of reading ability simply by being read to three to five times per week.

Studies have also shown that access to books and increased reading abilities makes students more likely to graduate high school.

And addressing the need for books in homes that face additional obstacles — such as access for families who can't afford to buy books — helps limit the achievement gap between students whose families earn lower incomes, versus their more affluent peers.

A grand opening for a Little Free Library at Trinity United Methodist Church near Four Corners Elementary School in Salem on Monday, June 11, 2018. Ten have been built around Salem so kids can trade books. (Photo: Anna Reed/Statesman Journal)

ANNA REED / Statesman Journal

Find one near you

Families can find a Little Free Library by going to www.LittleFreeLibrary.org and searching their zip code on the map.

Those wishing to help build a library will need to find a place to locate it and someone to look after it, host a grand opening celebration and continuously stock the library with books funded by the organization. Then neighbors can stop to take a book and bring them back when they can.

Most books are in English and meant for children, but some books are in Spanish and some are meant for adults wishing to improve their literacy.

For more information, contact Little Free Library officials at 715-690-2488.

Contact Natalie Pate at npate@StatesmanJournal.com, 503-399-6745 or follow her on Twitter @Nataliempate or on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/nataliepatejournalist.

© 2018 KGW